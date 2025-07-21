SF Golden Gate Park's new sea serpent art installation generating buzz and setting records

When completed "Naga," a 25-foot-tall and 100-foot-long sea serpent sculpture will light up and night and will be the park's largest EVER public art installation.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The newest resident of San Francisco's Golden Gate Park is generating major buzz and setting records.

"Naga," a 25-foot-tall and 100-foot long sea serpent sculpture that was originally featured at Burning Man 2024, is being installed in the Rainbow Falls Pond along JFK Promenade.

When completed, "Naga & The Captainess" will light up the night as the park's largest ever public art installation.

It will also feature a sculptural shipwreck seating area with interactive treasure chests and a watery new street mural.

The public art organization, Illuminate, was behind bringing "Naga" to Golden Gate Park. Illuminate helped coordinate most of the public art installations along JFK Promenade as well as the iconic Bay Bridge Lights, which are set to return in the near future.

Illuminate says they plan to have a family-friendly public unveiling event on Saturday, July 26 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and an official lighting ceremony on Monday, July 28 from 7:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Cjay Roughgarden is the architectural metal artist behind the creation of "Naga."

The Oakland-based artist used 5,000 hand-forged iridescent scales to construct the sculpture, which will glow from internal lighting, and will occasionally blow bubbles from its nose.

Illuminate was able to get the $400,000 project started thanks to some major donations, but they are still crowdfunding to cover the final expenses of the project.