New pilot program will provide cancer screenings for San Francisco firefighters, mayor says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The city of San Francisco is taking a first of its kind approach to protect its firefighters from cancer.

Mayor Daniel Lurie announced $500,000 in new funding for a cancer screening pilot program.

"When there is danger, you run towards it. You are the protectors of San Francisco. And today, we are here to protect you," Lurie said.

The program will provide advanced imaging scans, typically not covered by insurance for all active-duty firefighters over the age of 40 with at least five years of service.

Cancer is a leading cause of death for firefighters.