SF nonprofits say estimated $9.5M in proposed budget cuts to social programs will cost lives

Pressure is being put on SF Mayor Daniel Lurie to reverse course on a handful of proposed budget cuts to social programs worth about $9.5 million.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pressure is being put on San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie to reverse course on a handful of proposed budget cuts.

"These programs are critical and absolutely life-saving," said Anya Worley-Ziegmann of the People's Budget Coalition.

To balance a roughly $820 million budget deficit, some local nonprofits could lose more than $9.5 million in funding--everything from at-risk youth services and free legal services are facing cuts.

"It's plain and simple," said Worley-Ziegmann."People are going to die from domestic violence disputes. Our LGBTQ teens are going to be without support."

MORE: Federal cuts threaten to increase SF budget deficit to $2B, mayor warns

The concern played out at City Hall last week, where people spoke out at the Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting.

"I've seen so many community members, you know, in completely desperate situations coming through our doors," said Adrian Tirtanadi, executive director of Open Door Legal, adding that the cuts would force the agency to close one of its offices.

The mayor has until June 1 to present his budget proposal. We reached out for comment on the proposed cuts and have not heard back.