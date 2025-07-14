SF and Oakland police illegally shared license plate data with federal agencies: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco and Oakland police appear to have broken state law over the past year by sharing data from automated license plate cameras with federal law enforcement, according to our partners at the SF Standard.

The illegal data sharing started after Oakland's cameras went live in August 2024.

State law prohibits sharing of private information collected on license plate readers with agencies outside of California.

But logs show both Oakland and San Francisco have shared data with federal agencies including the FBI.

In one case, Oakland police shared data with ICE.

ABC7 News reached out to both departments for responses Monday morning but have not heard back.