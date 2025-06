SF police searching for 2 missing children last seen on Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are searching for two children missing since Thursday night.

Officials say Deandre Jones Jr., 14, and Leonardo Henderson, 10, were last seen Thursday around 11:30 p.m. on Treasure Island.

Police believe the two friends may have been heading to San Francisco on Muni.

The younger boy is considered "at risk" due to his age and behavioral challenges.

Anyone with information about the boys is asked to call San Francisco police. call police immediately.