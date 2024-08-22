SFPD searching for homeless woman accused of terrorizing, threatening families for years

According to neighbors, the woman screams and chases people and their children at city parks, threatening to kill them.

San Francisco police are searching for a homeless woman who is accused of terrorizing and threatening families at city parks for years.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "I'm just astounded that we're still talking about this. That we're still dealing with this."

San Francisco mother Jenna P. has had enough.

For years, Jenna says me that she and her family have been on the receiving end of threats from a homeless woman who goes by the name "Lacey."

Lacey has reportedly threatened dozens of people in multiple San Francisco neighborhoods.

Jenna says she screams and chases people and their children around city parks, threatening to murder them and shouting other vicious attacks.

"It's scary to kind of always feel like you just don't feel safe on your sidewalks anymore. You don't feel safe in the park," Jenna said.

Jenna says these types of attacks first started happening around 2020.

Back then, neighbors created these fliers to post in city parks to notify people about the woman's actions.

Since then, neighbors have connected online to report incidents and to share information about her whereabouts.

That includes Yelena Dunduchenko, who works as a nanny and has had her own terrifying encounters with the woman.

"We try to help the neighborhood nannies to warn about her being in our neighborhood," Dunduchenko said.

The woman has been arrested multiple times over the years, and currently has a warrant out for her arrest once again.

Despite that though, she keeps getting released back onto the streets.

"The police department cannot force her into mental health treatment. It's an issue we run into with a lot of folks in the city who are suffering," said David Burke, a public safety liaison for SFPD.

A fact that's frustrating many neighbors.

"Well if that's the case then something needs to change. I mean, we have to do something differently then. What is it that we need to do differently?" said Jenna.

Feeling trapped and with nowhere to go, neighbors are asking for help to try and solve this issue once and for all.

And not just for themselves and their families.

"She needs help. I mean she used to be a productive member of society doing her thing, and I would love, love to see that for her. I would love to see a success story come from this," Jenna said.