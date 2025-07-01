SF residents voice anger after partygoers cause thousands in damage for 2nd time

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many San Francisco residents are voicing their anger with police and city officials after an unpermitted San Francisco street party last weekend in the SoMa. It's at least the second time in three years that a party like this on Pride weekend has led to buildings tagged with graffiti and damaged cars.

"I come back there's people pissing in the street. There's four cars that had broken windshields. They spray painted all over a couple Tesla's on the block. They had marked every single building on the entire street. They were climbing up and trespassing illegally on all the buildings and they were just doing whatever they wanted," said Matthew Bluestein who lives in the area.

Anger from neighbors about an underground street party in San Francisco's SoMa district that started Saturday night and ended Sunday around 6 a.m.

Neighbors like Elizabeth Wayne who is a nurse, ended up having to call out sick to work because she wasn't able to sleep with the music blasting. She tells us she called police several times.

"She said they are aware and monitoring but they are not intervening because this happens every year," said Wayne.

And that is true, two years ago we covered another underground street party, also on Pride weekend, a couple blocks away on Gordon Street. In that case, thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to cars and buildings were tagged.

Four cars were vandalized and at least half a dozen buildings were sprayed with vulgar graffiti during an underground and unsanctioned street party.

In this case, partygoers could be seen sitting and then dancing on vehicles. Surveillance video caught some tagging buildings, and cellphone video showed people tagging after climbing up fire escapes.

This building was covered by graffiti during that party and owners have been busy ever since. Painting the building in the areas where graffiti was sprayed.

San Francisco police tell us there were no reports of injuries. They made no mention to us of any arrests. Some neighbors say the party was too big for police to do anything.

"Over a thousand people, people up on top of the roof and it was a police safety issue, they said they couldn't come in. They wouldn't let me go in, they said they're gonna jump on your car," said Daymian Turner who lives in the neighborhood. He continued saying, "In the police defense, what was going on on the weekend? So many different places were having parties. So many different issues. We heard the fire department going off like crazy."

Others say they reported the party at 9 p.m. Saturday before it got busy, but that was more than three hours before police actually responded.

"Had this happened in front of Daniel Lurie's house or Nancy Pelosi's house they would have shut it down immediately. They only let it happen because we're on this dirty alley that is frequented by people with mental illness and drug addiction anyway, and they don't care about the people that are living here," said Wayne. "It's like who are you looking out for? Are you looking out for these partiers or the people who actually live here, actually vote here, actually pay taxes and try to work and take care of the other citizens in the city?"

The nonprofit SOMA West tells us they have been involved in the cleanup after this party on Grace Street which involves power washing and paint on both city and private buildings.