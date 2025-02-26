SFUSD board unanimously votes to send preliminary layoff notices to hundreds of employees

The San Francisco Unified School District unanimously voted Tuesday night to send preliminary layoff notices to hundreds of employees.

The San Francisco Unified School District unanimously voted Tuesday night to send preliminary layoff notices to hundreds of employees.

The San Francisco Unified School District unanimously voted Tuesday night to send preliminary layoff notices to hundreds of employees.

The San Francisco Unified School District unanimously voted Tuesday night to send preliminary layoff notices to hundreds of employees.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Unified School District unanimously voted Tuesday night to send preliminary layoff notices to hundreds of employees.

The board approved notices for 395 positions.

The district is facing a $113 million budget deficit for the next school year as it experiences declining enrollment.

MORE: As SF Unified School District evaluates number of layoffs needed, pre-K enrollment increases

The superintendent says the district's workforce represents 80% of expenses, so layoffs are necessary.

"Teachers are the backbone of SFUSD. Losing even just a few just means losing mentors who genuinely care about the successes of students and the lasting relationships that come with it," said Dr. Maria Su, SFUSD Superintendent.

"We need to show the community that we've done everything we can to keep the cuts away from our students."

Another round of preliminary layoffs is expected.

The final number of layoffs could end up being less -- depending on enrollment numbers and retirements in May when a final decision is made.