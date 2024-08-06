Rooted in fear or facts? SF Wells Fargo's employee security procedure stirring controversy

Customers are not allowed to be within a few feet of the door while employees are entering, even though it's a public space.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The time is 8:40 a.m., 20 minutes before a Wells Fargo branch in San Francisco's Financial District is set to open to the public.

The way employees enter the branch resembles something out of a spy movie.

Each worker is positioned a distance away from the entrance. They constantly check their surroundings and wait until they are given some kind of permission to enter. Otherwise, they are not allowed to proceed.

One Wells Fargo employee starts walking toward the bank but then retreats and waits behind a column. A few seconds later, she makes her move. Another employee circles the entire building before he enters from the right side of the building several minutes later.

Bizarre? Somewhat.

But what happened next took us by surprise. Customers are not allowed to stand or wait within a few feet of the door while employees are entering, even though this is a public space.

The man sitting near the entrance, an ABC7 News staffer, was asked to move away because the employee is about to enter the bank.

Wells Fargo employee: "Good morning sir, how are you? Um, we're letting team members in and for a brief period of time and if, just for a brief period of time, can you sit a few feet away? Just for a brief period of time until we get all of our team in."

ABC7 News staff: "Why do I have to move? It's like a public plaza."

We then approached the Wells Fargo employee to ask why the unusual policy.

Lyanne Melendez: "Excuse me, I'm with ABC7 News. My names is Lyanne Melendez. We would like to know why you have this security policy."

Employee: "Ah, I really won't be able to comment at all."

Melendez: "Is it Wells Fargo in general throughout the country?"

Employee: "I won't be able to comment on that."

But another Wells Fargo employee from a different San Francisco branch explained the company's security policy as employees enter. This, just after she asked a young man standing next to the entrance to move away and to also stand clear of the ATM.

Second Wells Fargo employee: "So, our security for our safety, for the safety of our team members - can't have anybody standing by the door or by the ATM in case there is an ambush and try to get in, we can't have anybody near this area for the safety of our team."

She then told us to call corporate headquarters.

Wells Fargo said the policy applies nationwide but would not answer our specific questions about this unusual procedure of moving people from public places for their employees, but sent this statement:

"The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. To keep our employees and customers safe, the branch's surrounding areas must be clear before employees can enter the branch. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our valued customers."

According to San Francisco police incident data, there have been only eight bank robberies this year in the city in random places. Police told us most robbers don't carry a weapon and end up giving tellers a note.

We asked other banks if they followed the same procedure. Only Bank of America responded to what Wells Fargo was doing by stating, "This sounds like an industry security procedure" and advised us to contact the California Bankers Association. They wrote, "Specific opening procedures can vary depending on the branch location. "

We sent someone to monitor a Wells Fargo Bank in New York City.

This is the branch on East 14th Street, near Union Square.

It's 8:43 a.m. and the bank has not opened to the public and employees are arriving.

The person we sent out wanted to confirm if the same security policies were applied in New York.

"I will be standing outside the door and see if they kick me out before opening."

The person stands next to the door and engages with another customer who is also waiting in front of the entrance.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo employees wait for the branch manager to open the door.

The customers standing outside, in the path of the employees, are never asked to move.

When the bank opens to the public at 9 o'clock, they are greeted.

NY Wells Fargo employee: "Good morning guys, good morning."

"They can't actually usher people off our sidewalks in front of their business anyway," insisted the President of the Board of Supervisors, Aaron Peskin. He told us he is concerned with Wells Fargo's security policy and the negative image it might portray about San Francisco.

"It says it's time for me to pick up the phone and call the head of Wells Fargo because the reality is the streets of San Francisco are safe, they are as safe as any city in the country, they are safe than most cities in the country," added Peskin.