SF's international students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at risk of deportations

"It is scary that we have to worry about DHS stalking our students and keeping tabs on them for activism"

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- International students with F-1 visas who participated in pro-Palestinian protests woke up to a threat by President Donald Trump that they could be deported.

"It is scary knowing that we have to be cognitive about ICE coming into our campus. It is scary that we have to worry about DHS stalking our students and keeping tabs on them for activism," said Jayden Joeckel, University of San Francisco student with the group "Student for Palestine."

President Trump signed a new executive order on Wednesday combating what the administration categorizes as "the explosion of anti-Semitism" on college campuses.

Since October 2023, many Bay Area university students organized protests for both sides. At least 20 pro-Palestinian actions were organized by University of San Francisco students.

Jayden Joeckel is speaking for many of his friends who were part of these actions and could be at risk now.

"They are telling us that they are scared. I think it's completely reasonable to live in a country where you have rights that are expected to be granted, and when a new administration comes in and tells you you can be deported for expressing your First Amendment rights - it's shocking," said Joeckel.

In April 2024, Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down the Golden Gate Bridge and I-880 in Oakland for hours protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

Jeff Wozniak, attorney with the National Lawyers Guild, represents many of those protesters. He says attorneys are now gearing up to represents students.

"These students that are on F-1 visas have First Amendment free speech rights. You don't get an F-1 visa based on your political views. It is for you to go to college and get an education," said Wozniak.

Wozniak emphasized that international students have rights.

"There is a process by which that visa has to be revoked, it's not just something that through the issuing of this order, it is just going to happen automatically. There has to be a review by ICE, by other departments, by universities," said Wozniak.

One of the main questions now, is how the federal government will identify which students with an F-1 visas were part of these protests.

Several weeks ago, the University of San Francisco sent an email to students breaking down how they will respond to ICE agents saying they intent on protecting students. It reads in part:

"The director will not share any student or employee information unless compelled to by a signed court order or a verified claim of imminent danger to public safety."

"We are encouraging people and students who are concerned to reach out to local organizations like our own. We provide legal services and consultation, and we know that in this moment our solidarity is our strength," said Lara Kiswani, executive director for the Arab Resource and Organizing Center. "These administrators, law makers, what are they planning? What are they going to do to protect the students they are meant to serve?"