San Francisco's Mission District dazzles with Carnaval Grand Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people were in San Francisco's Mission District Sunday for this year's Carnaval festival. The Grand Parade is always a spectacle of many cultures, and the highlight of the Memorial Day weekend celebration.

The Mission was sizzling with the sights and sounds of Samba, Salsa and more, and thousands are here for the party, better known as the Grand Parade.

"It's a way to celebrate everyone's community, everyone's background. Everyone getting together and just being part of Latin America," said Kareni Cardenas from San Francisco.

The parade stretched about 20 blocks; this year's theme for Carnaval Festival is AfroMundo, African Diaspora in the Americas.

"What it means to me is how community comes together and celebrates our ethnicity, our music, our dance, our culture, our song," said parade director, Arturo Carrillo.

Daniel Lurie was greeting the crowds, taking in his first parade as San Francisco Mayor.

"I love it, it's amazing - the energy you can feel it, they're tens of thousands of people from all over the region, look at everybody," said Lurie.

This is the 47th year for the Grand Parade and for so many families that means almost five decades of a tradition that's never missed.

"I've been coming to Carnaval since i was little, I grew up in the Mission. I want to bring my family now to this, it brings the community together," said Carlos Villanueva.

A celebration of the city's diverse cultures, together in one place.