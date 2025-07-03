Here's how many speeding drivers SF's new traffic cameras caught in May

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The data is in. More cars are speeding in San Francisco streets than anticipated. SFMTA confirmed the high-speed cameras gave out close to 100,000 warning notices to speeding drivers.

"In many ways, it's shocking to see the numbers," said Margaret McCarthy, interim executive director for Walk SF.

The city's safety camera program launched on March 20. The last camera went live on June 6, giving 60 days of courtesy warning notices for drivers caught going 11 miles per hour above the posted speed limits. The nonprofit Walk SF advocated for the cameras for almost a decade.

"The numbers are still indicative of how serious this problem is in San Francisco. Speeding is the number one cause of severe injuries and fatalities on our streets," said McCarthy.

Most cameras are issuing 100 to 200 violations per day. Yet, there are two of the 30 active camera locations that surpass those numbers:

Geneva Avenue (between Prague and Brookdale): 1,779 violations per day

Bryant Street (between 2nd and 3rd): 944 violations per day

In a statement, SFMTA said in part: "In response to these high-volume areas, we are installing additional engineering tools to reinforce posted speed limits. These include larger and more frequent speed limit signs, pavement markings, and highly visible signage."

The agency said they have also noticed a change in behavior.

"We have a couple in District 5, Japantown and the Tenderloin and already talking to residents and small business in these neighborhoods - they are telling us that they are seeing a change in behavior. So, it's showing that just with the warnings we are seeing a change and reduction in speed and more pedestrian safety," said Bilal Mahmood, San Francisco Supervisor.

Supervisor Mahmood is part of the city's Land Use and Transportation Committee. He is glad the cameras are already making a difference.

"Especially in a budget climate where things are tough. Especially with security and safety and the police department. This shows that we can continue to make progress on our Vision Zero goals through technology and transformation," said Supervisor Mahmood.

SFMTA will gain revenue from these cameras. Fines will start at $50 and can go up to $500 depending on the speed and driver's income. If the nearly 100,000 warnings in the month of May would have been speeding violations that would have translated to at least $5 million for the agency.

SFMTA said the warning violations are categorized as non-moving infractions which will not be added to people's driving records. Official citations will begin on August 5.