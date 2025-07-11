SF's Sunset Night Market canceled for 2025 as delayed payments affect planning

San Francisco's popular Sunset Night Market won't be coming back this year due to a delay in the city paying the market's producers.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the past two years, the night market in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood has been a massive success, drawing in thousands of visitors. But this year, the market won't be coming back in September as usual.

Supervisor Joel Engardio, who helped create the market, says it's primarily because of a delay in the city paying the market's producers.

"The producers have to produce receipts to match everything that they did to produce the night market and then they get paid. But under that system, the receipts were all kicked back and then they had to redo it. And there was a months long back-and-forth and back-and-forth," Engardio said.

Engardio says even though the market was held in September, its producers didn't get paid until May.

The supervisor says that delay didn't allow them enough time to plan an event for this fall.

Along Irving Street, ABC7 News talked to several establishments who tell us they'll miss the night market, calling it a boon for their business.

That includes Jennifer Leung, the manager of Pineapple King. Leung says the market brought in hundreds of new customers to her shop.

"Some people from out of town and people from other communities come over to this side of the sunset, so it's a great opportunity," Leung said.

Beyond the economic impact, Leung believes the night market was also good for the neighborhood as a whole.

"It brings a lot of people together and also brings the community out here to enjoy the live music, live entertainment, the food," said Leung.

San Francisco's Office of Economic and Workforce Development says their ability to review and reimburse those involved was delayed due to a staffing shortage, among other issues.

Issues that Engardio tells us are being fixed. He says he's looking forward to welcoming the night market back some time in 2026.

"We proved it was possible, and now we see night markets everywhere else- which is great. But ours really stands apart as this huge spectacle," Engardio said.