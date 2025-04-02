24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Immersive website takes you to the top of San Francisco's Sutro Tower

A new immersive website now takes you to the very top of San Francisco's Sutro Tower, created in part by ABC7.

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 8:48PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ever wish you could catch the view from San Francisco's most visible landmark Sutro Tower? Now you can.

A new immersive website now takes you to the very top of the tower -- created in part by ABC7.

The steel structure and antennas rise 1,800 feet above sea level, and the view from the top is unrivaled.

You can now take a virtual guided tour of the tower and learn more about its history.

ABC7 Mornings anchor Amanda del Castillo also narrates a new documentary about the structure's vital role in bringing the Bay Area the strongest and best television broadcast signal.

You can visit the website here to learn more.

