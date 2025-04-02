A new immersive website now takes you to the very top of San Francisco's Sutro Tower, created in part by ABC7.

Immersive website takes you to the top of San Francisco's Sutro Tower

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ever wish you could catch the view from San Francisco's most visible landmark Sutro Tower? Now you can.

A new immersive website now takes you to the very top of the tower -- created in part by ABC7.

The steel structure and antennas rise 1,800 feet above sea level, and the view from the top is unrivaled.

You can now take a virtual guided tour of the tower and learn more about its history.

ABC7 Mornings anchor Amanda del Castillo also narrates a new documentary about the structure's vital role in bringing the Bay Area the strongest and best television broadcast signal.

You can visit the website here to learn more.