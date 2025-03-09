Longtime Campbell camera store burglarized, damaged after car drives through entrance

The owners of San Jose Camera and Video in Campbell are asking for help after a recent burglary.

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- The owners of a longtime business in the South Bay are asking for help after a recent burglary.

Photos sent to ABC7 News show damage left behind after a recent break-in at San Jose Camera and Video in Campbell.

Gates, doors, and windows were all destroyed after a vehicle drove through the front door.

An employee who did not want to go on camera told ABC7, burglaries at the store aren't new, and are becoming more brazen.

"We've had break-ins...now they come through the front," they said.

New and used camera gear was stolen, the owners said.

Insurance will cover some of the cost, but it won't replace everything, they said.