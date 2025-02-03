San Jose community concerned over small business, housing impacts with new Chick-fil-A proposal

A San Jose community is opposed to plans for a new Chick-fil-A on West San Carlos and Race Streets, which would replace small businesses and housing.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a battle brewing in the South Bay over a plan for a Chick-fil-A. The chicken chain is proposing a new location that would take the place of small businesses.

The restaurant is planned for West San Carlos and Race Streets, not far from the San Jose Diridon Station.

Years ago, there was a Burger King. Now there's a sign that says the city received an application for a development permit.

We spoke with Loui Tucker who lives just down the street.

"It's multiuse houses, apartments, single families. It's really a diverse neighborhood and I like that," Tucker said.

Tucker is a member of the Buena Vista Neighborhood Association which launched this petition opposing the project.

They think a Chick-fil-A is the wrong fit for this property.

"We've got an urban village plan that says we're supposed to have mixed-use land. We're supposed to have more housing. It defies all of our own rules," Tucker said.

In September, the association received information from the city's planning division on the permit application.

It called for the removal of 20 trees and the demolition of a commercial building, home to Sharper Cuts and Taqueria Eduardo.

"It's paying its taxes. It's a business that's operating. Why would you take out one business to put in one more? It's not like you're putting in six businesses and increasing income to the city," Tucker said.

I went into Eduardo's to speak with the owner and Sharper Cuts. The owner of the salon didn't want to go on camera. She's had that space for 32 years. She said she hasn't received any official notice that this building will be torn down if the Chick-fil-A proposal is approved. But she said she won't be surprised if it is.

Alex Shoor is the executive director for the nonprofit Catalyze SV.

"So, if we allow a single-story Chick-fil-A or any fast food restaurant that's single-story to displace existing businesses, be super car-centric and not have anything above it, again, it's a huge lost opportunity," Shoor said.

Shoor said his organization worked on this exact site in 2019 for a multi-story housing project but plans fell through.

Right now, there's collective support to bring housing to this site.

"Traditionally, we've had a housing crisis because there's been community opposition to development, and to housing. In this case, the neighbors want the housing," Shoor said.

Shoor said the city plans to hold a community meeting about the proposed project. They will continue to appeal the project. They launched an alert about it in December.

"If we don't build housing at sites like this, we're going to lose our sense of community," Shoor said.