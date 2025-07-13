24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crews battle commercial building fire in San Jose

Bay City News logo
Sunday, July 13, 2025 4:49PM
Crews battling commercial building fire in San Jose
Fire crews in San Jose continued to battle a commercial structure fire Sunday morning in the Roosevelt Park area.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Fire crews in San Jose continued to battle a commercial structure fire Sunday morning in the Roosevelt Park area.

The fire is just west of U.S. Highway 101 and was reported at about 5:30 a.m.

Stringer

The San Jose Fire Department said at about 7:45 a.m. in an update that crews were still on scene battling the blaze with aerial hose attacks. They are keeping a safe distance in anticipation of potential collapse of the building.

The fire was prevented from spreading to other structures.

No injuries were reported at that time.

The fire department asked drivers to continue to avoid the area.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright 2025 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW