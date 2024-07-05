Injured Bay Area hiker rescued by teens after NorCal attack that left him bloodied

A San Jose man was rescued by a group of teen campers and a counselor after he was severely injured and blacked out in an attack by possibly another hiker in Humboldt County.

A San Jose man was rescued by a group of teen campers and a counselor after he was severely injured and blacked out in an attack by possibly another hiker in Humboldt County.

A San Jose man was rescued by a group of teen campers and a counselor after he was severely injured and blacked out in an attack by possibly another hiker in Humboldt County.

A San Jose man was rescued by a group of teen campers and a counselor after he was severely injured and blacked out in an attack by possibly another hiker in Humboldt County.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. -- A San Jose man was rescued by a group of teenagers after he was severely injured while hiking along the Lost Coast Trail in Humboldt County.

Thirty-four-year-old Sashank Upadhyayula was on his first solo trek last week when he thinks he was attacked by another hiker.

During an evening hike, he recalls hearing something that startled him.

VIDEO: Missing hiker found alive after spending 10 days in Santa Cruz Mountains

Missing hiker Lukas McClish was found alive after spending 10 days in the Santa Cruz Mountains. He shares his story of survival.

"I pulled out my bear mace and my two knives and that's the last thing I remember because I woke back up in the water," Upadhyayula said.

On ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday, the hiker was reunited with the group of teenage campers and counselor who rescued him after they found him bloodied and injured along the trail.

"It's really nice to have the finality of you being alright," one of the teenagers told Upadhyayula.

The local sheriff says the case is still under investigation.