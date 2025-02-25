SJ officials to look over 2025 Vision Zero plan as beloved grandmother killed while crossing street

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose was one of the first to launch the "Vision Zero" effort to reduce traffic deaths and severe injuries. One family shares how their recent loss will hopefully create safer changes.

Antionnette Taylor is showing me the intersection where her grandmother was killed while crossing the street. It happened last month off Kimball and Sherlock Drive in San Jose.

"Nobody was with her when she died, in such a horrific way," Taylor said.

Florence Taylor, 86, was hit around 6:30 a.m. on her way to work as a caregiver.

Her daughter Angela Taylor-Payne is still in shock.

"Crazy to me that she's gone," Taylor-Payne said.

San Jose police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated.

Florence Taylor's death marked the city's third traffic death of 2025.

"She had no shoes on - he hit her so hard he knocked her shoes off her feet," Taylor-Payne said.

After what happened, a neighbor put up these signs, urging drivers to slow down. The Taylor family would like to see more signs and speed bumps.

On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council will receive an update on the 2025 Vision Zero Action Plan. The plan sets a goal of reducing roadway deaths and injuries by 30% by 2030.

In the presentation, it says nationwide, traffic fatalities have steadily increased by 25% over the last 10 years. In San Jose, fatalities increased at a slower pace around 17% over the last 10 years. The city is now working on plans to install dozens of speed cameras plus new red light cameras, hoping it will make streets safer.

"Now I understand what it feels like when you lose your mother, it's nothing like it half of you just goes part of you just leaves your body," Taylor-Payne said.

Florence Taylor, is described as a Southern belle, who was kind and loved to cook for those around her.

The family started a GoFundMe to help with her unexpected funeral expenses.

"Last time she breathed, last time she walked, last time everything for her was here. And that's not how it's supposed to be," Taylor-Payne said.

Florence, known as Mamo to her grandchildren, will be laid to rest later this week.