San Jose ranked as most expensive to buy or rent in US, new report says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose is now ranked the number one most expensive city to buy or rent compared to the most populous cities across the country.

That's according to a study by real estate platform Clever.

The average buying price for a house in San Jose is about $1.5 million.

The median home rental price is a little over $3,300 a month.

Realtors say it is better to rent in Silicon Valley due to the ratio home versus rental prices.