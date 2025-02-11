San Jose State, Fresno State extend battle for Valley Trophy through 2034

San Jose State and Fresno State agree to deal to play each other in non-conference games through 2034, keeping the battle for the Valley Trophy alive.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the ever-changing landscape of college athletics and conference realignments, San Jose State football is keeping one of its long-time rivalries intact. San Jose State and Fresno State have announced a deal to play non-conference football games through the 2034 season, keeping the battle for the Valley Trophy alive. In partnership with our sister station, KFSN-TV Fresno, both schools grant exclusives to the ABC stations to break the news in their respective markets.

"Certainly during rivalry week in Fresno everything is more amped up," said Spartans Athletic Director Jeff Konya. "Just a little bit more on the line, it's the longest-running rivalry that we have."

The Spartans which are a member of the Mountain West Conference, have a long and historic rivalry with Fresno State, which will be joining the Pac-12 Conference beginning July 2026.

"Last year was my first time in it. Going up there, you can see the rivalry there, the fans are animated. Our guys are excited about it," said Spartans head coach Ken Niumatalolo.

Despite the pending conference change for Fresno State, it was important for the two schools to continue the rivalry which dates back to 1921.

"We're excited to announce that we've extended our series with San Jose State football for six games," Fresno State Athletic Director Garrett Klassy. "The rivalry dates back to 1921 and it was important to us, especially where college athletics is heading to keep these traditional rivals."

The first non-conference game will be on Sept. 19, 2026, at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose with each school hosting three games. The Spartans and Bulldogs will play non-conference games in 2026, 2027, 2029, 2032, 2033 and 2034.

"They bring another level of excitement to the week," said Fresno State head coach Matt Entz. "When you do have a game that has a little of a bullseye on it, there is a traveling trophy, it does create a little bit of a buzz in the locker room and the community as well."

The Spartans and Bulldogs play in the South Bay during the upcoming 2025 football season for one last Mountain West Conference clash for the Valley Trophy, which has been a staple of the rivalry game since 2013. In total, San Jose State and Fresno State have met on the gridiron 87 times overall and in 27 of the last 29 years.

"Being able to win this game and get the trophy, definitely helps in the recruiting process. We recruit the same kid a lot of times and in the same battle so winning this game goes a long way in trying to win some of these battles down the road," said Niumatalolo.

San Jose State - Fresno State Upcoming Non-Conference Football Games: