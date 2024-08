San Jose's Santana Row no longer offering free parking

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Shopping at San Jose's Santana Row is getting more expensive - even if you don't buy anything.

Starting Tuesday, the shopping center is charging for parking.

The first two hours are free, then it's $2 an hour.

Westfield Valley Fair -- across the street -- started charging for parking two years ago.

Santana Row tells ABC7 News it's "rolling out paid parking this week due to the increased number of Valley Fair employees and customers using our parking spaces."