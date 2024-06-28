Residents return home after Columbet Fire forces evacuations in San Martin, CAL FIRE says

SAN MARTIN, Calif. -- A brush fire that threatened homes and forced evacuations in southern Santa Clara County is now 75% contained, according to CAL FIRE.
The Columbet Fire, at East Middle and Columbet avenues, broke out Thursday evening.
The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office helped evacuate residents whose homes were being threatened by the fire.
CAL FIRE says forward progress has been stopped and firefighters will remain on the scene.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.