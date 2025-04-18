San Mateo Co. supervisor proposes to track jobs lost to AI, find alternate solutions

In San Mateo County, Supervisor Ray Mueller is gearing up to introduce a resolution that would track the number of jobs lost due to AI implementation.

In San Mateo County, Supervisor Ray Mueller is gearing up to introduce a resolution that would track the number of jobs lost due to AI implementation.

In San Mateo County, Supervisor Ray Mueller is gearing up to introduce a resolution that would track the number of jobs lost due to AI implementation.

In San Mateo County, Supervisor Ray Mueller is gearing up to introduce a resolution that would track the number of jobs lost due to AI implementation.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- As artificial intelligence continues to tap into every industry, experts project this technology will replace or disrupt millions of full-time jobs in the next 10 to 15 years.

"Pattern recognition is something AI is very good at. So, we are seeing studies where AI is able to identify cancer and things like that even more effectively than all best radiologists," said Zac Henderson, UC Law San Francisco visiting assistant professor, Center for Innovation.

In San Mateo County, Supervisor Ray Mueller is gearing up to introduce a resolution that would track the number of jobs lost due to AI implementation within their county.

"If AI is all about profits, bottom line, and efficiency, and it moves so quickly that people are getting left behind, then what does it really serve?" said Supervisor Mueller.

With this resolution, Supervisor Mueller wants to challenge county departments when choosing AI over hiring, giving them a one-year timeline to come back with answers and solutions.

"Recently in our probation department, they started to use AI and I asked the question in hearing how many jobs are going to be eliminated in new hires and pressed for an estimate. And I was told 10 new hires," said Supervisor Mueller. "My question to them is, OK, can you think of 10 new jobs for humans that will improve services delivery to residents? That's going to actually help our residents but at the same time, make sure that we're not eliminating jobs for the sake of implementing technology within our probation as a job."

The San Mateo County Central Labor Council represents 95,000 union workers and their families. They see this as guardrails for the future.

"If you are utilizing this technology, can that worker be trained to oversee it? If the worker no longer has to do what this cumbersome process like filing, if it's sorting something, something that can be more seamlessly done by some degree of automation - OK now that that worker's time is freed up, what are they doing instead? How are you helping them make the experience for the public coming in because we are the county," said Julie Lind, executive officer of the San Mateo County Central Labor Council.

Professor Henderson urges people to understand that AI is stronger when people are involved.

"AI on its own is powerful but typically not a replacement for humans. A competent human being plus an AI tool that is doing the most impressive and best and most effective work," said professor Henderson.

At least three San Mateo County departments have plans to use AI this year. The county's board of supervisors are set to vote on this resolution on April 22.