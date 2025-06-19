Santa Cruz police warn of fake parking tickets being issued: Here's what they look like

SANTA CRUZ, Calif (KGO) -- If you received a parking ticket in Santa Cruz, you might want to check the fine print.

Police are warning about fake parking tickets being issued.

The phony tickets have a QR code that directs potential victims to a website for payment.

Santa Cruz Police Department

Police don't know how many of these have been issued or how many people paid the fake fines.

If you receive a fake ticket, you're asked to report it to the parking office or the police department.