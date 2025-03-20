CA Democrat, RFK Jr. align in fight against ultra-processed foods in school meals

State lawmaker Jesse Gabriel announces legislation that would phase out ultra-processed foods from school meals in CA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The 'Make America Healthy Again' movement has in-part popularized a push to rethink what is in the ingredients of food we're eating, but a California Democrat championed this long before the Trump administration put a national spotlight on the issue.

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino, introduced a bill that crack down on "ultra-processed foods" and phase them out of California school lunches by 2032. Gabriel said it will be the first time a definition of ultra-processed food has ever been written into law worldwide.

There are glaring similarities between Gabriel's efforts and what Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pushing federally, but the Los Angeles-area Democrat said California started the political trend.

"I think California is has been at the forefront of this before anybody knew what make America healthy was again or had ever heard of it. We've seen action at the federal level, the FDA, the Food and Drug Administration stepping up to ban two of those chemicals following California's lead," he said.

In 2023, Gabriel authored a law that banned four chemicals from all food sold in California and his 2024 law banned certain synthetic dyes like red 40 from school meals. The state serves roughly a billion school meals annually.

His proposal, which garnered bipartisan support out of the gate, would require state scientists to legally define such ultra-processed foods, and eventually phase them completely out from schools.

"They will look at things like, does it include ingredients that have been banned in other countries? Does it include ingredients that are linked to food addiction? Are these ingredients linked to cancer," Gabriel said. "What we feed our kids and whether or not there are chemicals in those foods can make a big difference on their health and wellness."

The growing movement to scrutinize the ingredients in processed foods is gaining traction at the national level under the "MAHA" banner, championed by RFK JR.

"Something is poisoning the American people and the primary culprits are the switch to highly chemical intensive processed foods," Kennedy said during his U.S. Senate confirmation hearings.

Dr. Michael Goran, director of nutrition and obesity at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, said the dangers of ultra-processed foods are well-documented.

"The evidence linking consumption of ultra processed foods to higher risk of obesity pre-diabetes, type two diabetes, fatty liver disease, heart disease is compelling," Goran said.

Regardless of how the movement started, advocates like Gabriel welcome more people taking an interest in this facet of wellness.

"The fact that other people are joining this movement, the fact that other people have picked up this cause and are now talking about it, I think that's a great thing," he said.