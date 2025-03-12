Convicted killer Scott Peterson recovering from injuries suffered in prison attack: authorities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Convicted killer Scott Peterson is recovering from injuries suffered in a prison attack.

Prison officials say Peterson suffered minor injuries at Mule Creek State Prison where he's serving a life sentence for the 2002 murders of his wife Laci and their unborn child, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

It's unclear what led to the attack.

Peterson continues to maintain his innocence and has enlisted the help of the Los Angeles Innocence Project as he fights to get his conviction overturned.