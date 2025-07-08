Sean 'Diddy' Combs post-trial hearing set for Tuesday

The defense and prosecution are expected to have a virtual hearing to set a date for when Combs will be sentenced.

The defense and prosecution are expected to have a virtual hearing to set a date for when Combs will be sentenced.

The defense and prosecution are expected to have a virtual hearing to set a date for when Combs will be sentenced.

The defense and prosecution are expected to have a virtual hearing to set a date for when Combs will be sentenced.

MANHATTAN -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will meet with the judge, prosecution and defense in a virtual hearing at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a sentencing schedule.

The post-trial hearing comes less than a week after Combs was convicted of two of the five criminal charges in his sex trafficking and racketeering case.

After the high-strakes trial wrapped up, Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs bail returning the mogul to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, where he awaits sentencing.

Although acquitted on of his most serious charges - sex trafficking and racketeering - Combs still faces up to 20 years in prison.

Subramanian originally proposed a sentencing date of Oct. 3, 2025.

Both the prosecution and defense have agreed to an expedited sentencing timeline and will work toward that goal.

While his sentence will down to Subramanian prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence combs to five years.

While the final decision rests with Subramanian, prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence Combs to five years. Defense attorneys are seeking a sentence of 21 to 27 months.

Combs has spent 10 months in custody since he was arrested last fall.

