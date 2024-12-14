Sean Grayson to remain in jail for now in Sonya Massey's killing, Illinois Supreme Court rules

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The former Illinois deputy charged with murdering Sonya Massey in her Springfield home will remain behind bars for at least a few weeks longer.

Video shows former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson fatally shot Massey, a Black woman, after she called 911. He was set to be released Jan. 2.

The Illinois Supreme Court says he must remain in jail until the attorney general appeals the decision to release him.

That could be as late as mid-January.

Grayson has pleaded not guilty.

