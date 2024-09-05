Semi's trailer lands on highway sign in bizzare crash | PHOTO

A Virginia highway was partially shut down after a collision that vertically upended a tractor-trailer on Thursday.

Henrico police said the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Interstate 295 were closed "due to an accident involving a tractor trailer."

A photo shared on social media shows the trailer of a semi-truck standing on end against a heavily damaged highway sign.

"Please find alternate routes if traveling through the area as crews work to safely reopen the interstate," police urged.

According to local reports, traffic was backed up for several miles due to the incident.

Troopers told media the driver was charged with reckless driving.