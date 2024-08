Several Bay Area counties receive CAL FIRE grant for wildfire prevention

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every year, CAL FIRE hands out grants for wildfire prevention projects -- and this year, several Bay Area agencies are recipients.

Oakland received a grant to trim and remove trees along evacuation routes in the hills.

The Berkeley Fire Department received one for a defensible space program.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa and Sonoma counties are also getting money for fire prevention projects.