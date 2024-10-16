Giants star Heliot Ramos reflects on journey from Puerto Rico to MLB: 'I knew it would happen'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we are bringing you the story of Giants star player Heliot Ramos.

ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena went to Oracle Park to speak to Ramos about his inspiring journey from Puerto Rico to the MLB.

Over 3,600 miles from home, Heliot Ramos is living his dream.

"I'm from Puerto Rico - Maunabo. I'm from a small town," said Ramos, "This is a dream come true. I have been dreaming about this my whole life. My brothers and my family. This is what we want."

At 17 years old, Heliot was drafted by the Giants in the first round making him the highest drafted player out of Puerto Rico since 2012.

Luz Pena: "You have been with the Giants your entire MLB career. This is your home, but I feel like this home is missing something. So, I hid something over here that could remind you of your actual home in Puerto Rico."

"Let's see what we got. Wow really, these are great!," said Ramos while eating tostones.

Tostones are crispy fried green plantains. A staple in Puerto Rican meals.

We sat in the left field bleachers at Oracle Park where he reflected about every step that led him here.

Pena: "I found a photo of when you were a teenager."

Heliot Ramos: "Wow. PG Nationals."

Pena: "Did Heliot here think he was ever going to make it to the MLB?"

Ramos: "I knew it would happen. I just didn't know when or how."

On April 10, 2022, Heliot Ramos made his MLB debut.

Pena: "How good was that day when it finally happened?"

Ramos: "It was a great day. It was just unexpected, you know what I mean. I had just gotten to triple A. I started the season and then out of nowhere they just called me up. And I was like, oh they just called me up. I called my brother Henry. That was the first thing I did. Then I called my mom and my dad."

A call that represented a win for him and his family after decades of sacrifice.

"We didn't have all the money in the world. We had what we could. My mom and dad, they hustled so we could be at a good place, you know. So we could have food on our table, we can have a house and all that stuff. So, it was kind of tough for them because they had to get out of work and say oh no, let's take Heliot to practice. Let's take Heliot here. Let's Heliot there. They never had a no," said Ramos.

Pena: "And now when they come and watch you what do they say?"

Ramos: "They love it. My mom the other day she called me, and she was all sensitive and stuff and she said 'I never told you, but you don't know how proud I am of you."'

As the youngest of three boys, the competitiveness you see on the field was harnessed at home.

Pena: "You come from a very athletic family. Your brother played professionally here in the U.S. - baseball. Your other brother plays in Puerto Rico soccer. How was it at home? Were you guys super competitive?"

Ramos: "Yeah. My brothers they were always super competitive. Especially Henry. With him I was always competing. I was always trying to be better than him. Even in video games I would get mad because they would beat me."

Heliot's brother, Henry Ramos was the first to show him the MLB dream was attainable.

"Whenever my brother drafted in 2010, it was like oh my God. That is when I said it's my time, too. I want to be like him," said Ramos.

At 25 years old, Ramos has become a foundational piece in the outfield. In 2024, he was named an All-Star and made history as the Giants first homegrown outfielder to achieve this in 38 years.

"It's insane. I always wanted to be an All-Star. I want to be an MVP I want to be all kinds of things. But it's actually happening right now," said Ramos.

On Sept. 15, 2024, Ramos became the first right-handed batter to hit a homerun at Oracle Park into McCovey Cove.

Playing for a franchise where some of the greatest players like Willie Mays, and Barry Bonds have also roamed the outfield wearing the orange and black drives Ramos.

Ramos: "It has a lot of history."

Pena: "Yes, and Orlando Cepeda, also from Puerto Rico played here. What do you hope your legacy is?"

Ramos: "I just want to make a difference honesty in the field. Outside the field, I want to figure out how I can impact people, but inside the field I just want to be one of the best."