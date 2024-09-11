She had to have one of her legs and multiple fingers amputated.

Rally held for unhoused woman, group claims she contracted meningitis from staying in SF shelter

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A community in San Francisco rallied for an unhoused woman on Monday who is fighting a very serious illness.

The group "Faith in Action Bay Area" held a rally outside Zuckerberg General Hospital in support of Carmen Marquez.

The group claims Marquez contracted meningitis while in a city-operated homeless shelter earlier this year.

Members of "Faith in Action" say the city rejected Carmen's request for the appropriate support for her medical condition.

Marquez joined the rally by phone from her hospital room.

ABC7 reached out to the city on Monday for a response to the claims.

They said the city's health department quote "responded immediately and all individuals at the shelter were given antibiotics to prevent infection. No other cases of meningitis have been reported at that location or any other shelter in San Francisco."