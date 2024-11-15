SFMTA considers suspending iconic cable cars amid catastrophic budget deficit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Municipal Transportation Authority says it's in the verge of a fiscal crisis, and it's now looking at severe budget cuts to close the gap. It's considering even suspending some the city's iconic cable car lines.

Those iconic cable cars which climb halfway to the stars may not be climbing anywhere soon, thanks to a looming Muni budget deficit. It's not what first time tourists want to hear.

"It belongs to San Francisco, very famous in the whole world," said Anke Heidrich.

Cable cars are one of the main draws to the famous Buena Vista, restaurant on Hyde Street, where Tony Poon is the manager.

"It's impossible, San Francisco doesn't have cable cars? It's iconic, a destination for all tourists," said Poon.

"This is the conversation, it's been a little terrifying to me," said SFMTA executive director, Jeffrey Tumlin.

SFMTA executive director Jeffrey Tumlin says with a looming deficit of nearly $300 million by fiscal year 2026-2027, everything is on the table for possible cuts, including the suspension of three cable car lines, California, Mason and Hyde and the F Market streetcars, which could save an estimated $33 million dollars annually; Tumlin says the stakes are real.

"As all of you know, the lingering effects of COVID and work from home has had a devastating effect on the SFMTA budget," said Tumlin.

Tumlin says the failure of Proposition L, which could have generated $25 million for transit and the new Trump administration, has made identifying new revenue sources more challenging.

"As you probably know, from last week's election it's unlikely federal government is going to come to our rescue again," said Tumlin.

Those who work on the cable cars, can't believe suspending service is even being suggested.

"I don't know what's going on with that, they're thinking about shutting it down, a moving national monument," said Muni cable car operator, Hector Godinez.

Former Mayor Willie Brown, who helped Dianne Feinstein save the cable cars in the 1980s, is outraged.

"I'm telling you, the person who's even considering saying cable cars shouldn't be out there because of the budget should be fired immediately," Brown said.

Tumlin says Muni is now collaborating with regional transit across entire region to help close the budget gap and avoid service cuts.

"We have enough time to solve the problem but only if we take decisive action," said Tumlin.