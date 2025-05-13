SFUSD avoids teacher layoffs but other positions are in jeopardy as district tackles $114M deficit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The final notices for all layoffs within the San Francisco Unified School District are looming. SFUSD is set to deliver the last batch by Thursday, May 15, as the school district faces a $114 million budget deficit.

"We have over 280 educators on temporary contracts who have been released. Don't have a job right now. We have 34 counselors who have been rehired. There are 129 paraeducators that haven't been hired. We hear that the district is speaking to the public about something, but our members are not sticking around," said Executive Vice President of United Educators of San Francisco Frank Lara.

On Tuesday, SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su is presenting the final budget update for the current year to the school board. This is a requirement for school districts that are under elevated oversight from the state.

"I want to be very honest with everyone. While we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet. We will have to reduce, pause and in some cases eliminate entire programs and services throughout the district. There might be delays in how and when we deliver these services but there is a clear path ahead," said Su.

This month, the state of California lifted the hiring freeze on teachers after seeing SFUSD's work on the budget.

"While we understand that the district needs to get its finances in place, it is also really hard when you hear that your teacher's job may be at stake, or a special program at a school may be at stake, or reduce nursing hours," said Meredith Dodson with SF Parent Coalition.

About 85% of the school district's $1.2 billion budget is allocated for staffing. Superintendent Su said the school district was able to prevent teacher layoffs because many staff members took early retirement plans, which also means there would be vacancies.

We sat down with the superintendent to get more clarity.

"I'm still adamant that we will not and should not lay off any of our teachers because we want to have and we need to have a teacher in every one of our classrooms to support our students so they can learn and be successful in school. But that means that we are laying off and separating with other staff within our school. We are separating and laying off some of our counselors, paraeducators, and some of our central office employees, but all of that together will allow us to not lay off teachers as well as meet the budget reduction of $114 million," said Superintendent Su.

When it comes to vacancies, Su says, "CDE is allowing us to now move forward and fill the 162 vacant classrooms. We still have another 150 vacancies left to fill."

Su said she is not concerned that the school district will be able to fill those vacancies and said some of the staff who were laid off could potentially come back. Parents want more stability for the next school year.

"Have the space to be able to do their jobs appropriately and they are not running around to different classrooms, principals aren't looking for subs. These are things that are essential," said SF Parent Coalition co-founder Yvette Edwards.