Sharks sign William Eklund to 3-year, $16.8M extension

The San Jose Sharks signed forward William Eklund to a three-year, $16.8 million contract extension Tuesday.

The team also re-signed forward Colin White to a one-year, two-way deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal with Eklund, 22, carries an average annual value of $5.6 million and starts with the 2026-27 season.

Eklund set career highs in goals (17), assists (41) and points (58) and played 77 games in 2024-25. He led the team in assists and was second in points.

Eklund has 110 points (35 goals, 75 assists) in 174 games since the Sharks drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in 2021.

White, 28, appeared in three games with San Jose in 2024-25, spending the bulk of the season with the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League. He has 113 points (44 goals, 69 assists) in 323 games with five teams since the Ottawa Senators drafted him with the 21st overall pick in 2015.