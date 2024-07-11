Oakland Mayor Thao says recall campaign will cost taxpayers millions amid possible budget cuts

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It has been three weeks since the FBI raided the home of Mayor Sheng Thao -- and three other locations in the city -- as part of a political corruption probe.
But we still don't know specifically why the raid was ordered.
It's a big issue and one of several issues facing the mayor, including recall efforts against her.
Also making headlines is the recently-passed budget that includes the possibility of cuts to the police and fire departments.
Thao sat down with ABC7 News to address all these issues.
