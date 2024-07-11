Oakland Mayor Thao says recall campaign will cost taxpayers millions amid possible budget cuts

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao addresses the ongoing FBI investigation, recall efforts against her and potential city budget cuts.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It has been three weeks since the FBI raided the home of Mayor Sheng Thao -- and three other locations in the city -- as part of a political corruption probe.

But we still don't know specifically why the raid was ordered.

It's a big issue and one of several issues facing the mayor, including recall efforts against her.

TIMELINE: FBI political corruption investigation involving Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, Duong family

Also making headlines is the recently-passed budget that includes the possibility of cuts to the police and fire departments.

Thao sat down with ABC7 News to address all these issues.

Watch the full interview in the player above.