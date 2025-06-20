Sherri Papini claims ex-boyfriend abducted her in new book on 2016 hoax kidnapping case

REDDING, Calif. -- Sherri Papini -- the California woman who admitted in a plea agreement to orchestrating a hoax about being kidnapped by two women -- alleges in a new book that she was in fact kidnapped by a man.

Papini -- who pleaded guilty in 2022 to making false statements to federal agents and served 10 months in prison under the plea agreement -- claims she was kidnapped by James Reyes, an ex-boyfriend whom authorities have said Papini manipulated into helping with her kidnapping hoax.

"There are several versions of what happened out there, several versions. This is mine. This is my words. It's backed by loads and loads of evidence. And it's, my heart is in it. It's vulnerable," Papini told ABC News' Juju Chang of the new claims in her self-published book, "Sherri Papini Doesn't Exist." "My story isn't even done."

In the book, Papini claims that at the time of her disappearance, in 2016, she was in an emotionally abusive and controlling marriage to her then-husband, Keith Papini, allegations he has vehemently denied.

Sherri Papini claims she never told police the truth about her disappearance because she was afraid of Reyes and also afraid of her then-husband.

"Prison was far safer than the consequences that I would suffer if my ex-husband found out I was having an emotional affair," Sherri Papini told Chang. "I'd prefer prison over telling Keith Papini that I was having an emotional affair."

The mother of two went missing on Nov. 2, 2016, while out for a jog in her Redding, California, neighborhood.

After a massive search was launched for her, with community and family members pitching in, Sherri Papini, then 34, was found on Nov. 24, 2016, Thanksgiving Day, on a highway about 146 miles away from Redding.

She was found with injuries covering her body, including a Bible verse branded on her shoulder, and later told authorities that two Latina women abducted her at gunpoint and took her in an SUV to a location where she was kept restrained with chains.

'It's highly unlikely that he's going to confess'

Sherri Papini now claims that the injuries she suffered were from Reyes, the ex-boyfriend whom prosecutors have said Sherri Papini stayed with in Southern California during her disappearance.

"To be clear, there was one thing that I lied about," Sherri Papini said. "Everything else was accurate and true. I lied about the identity of my captor."

Reyes has not responded to ABC News' request for comment about Sherri Papini's claims, but he has previously denied them. He was never charged with a crime.

Reyes was brought into the investigation into Sherri Papini's disappearance in 2020, when, with the help of genetic genealogy, DNA found on her clothing was matched to Reyes.

When questioned by police at the time, Reyes initially said that he had not spoken to Sherri Papini in years, but eventually revealed that she had asked him for help and stayed at his apartment with him in southern California for weeks. Reyes also told police that the bruises, cuts and burns on her body were largely self-inflicted, and that she also asked him to hurt her.

In March 2022, Sherri Papini was arrested and charged with making false statements and mail fraud.

Just weeks later, on April 18, 2022, Sherri Papini pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in mail fraud and making false statements that were part of a 35-count indictment. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed to a sentence at the lower end of federal sentencing guidelines.

When she was sentenced in September 2022, Sherri Papini apologized publicly in court, saying, "I am guilty of lying. I am guilty of dishonor. I stand before you willing to accept, to repent and to concede."

At the time of her sentencing, prosecutors alleged in court filings, "Papini's kidnapping hoax was deliberate, well-planned and sophisticated."

In response to Sherri Papini's new allegations, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office told ABC News in a statement, "James Reyes was interviewed extensively by the FBI and Shasta County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit. Not only was he fully cooperative and forthright with his answers, but he passed a polygraph in verifying his statements."

The FBI declined to comment.

'It's time to tell the truth'

Sherri Papini told Chang that she is speaking out now because she feels "free" to tell her truth.

"I'm not actually asking anyone to believe anything. I just, I'm free now," she said. "And I have the capacity to speak for myself without being afraid and without having to lie, and not being as fearful as I have been before."

Keith Papini filed for divorce in 2022. The former couple is now locked in a bitter custody battle over Sherri Papini's visitation rights to their two children.

Keith Panini told ABC News last year that he is still haunted by the kidnapping ordeal.

"I think it's always going to be there," he said. "We do want to move past it. I do want to provide my children an amazing childhood. But I think it'll always be there."

When asked by Chang what message she wants to send to her ex-husband now, Sherri Papini said, "You have to love your children more than you hate your ex. Just love them more than your hate for me."

And when it comes to her former boyfriend, Reyes, Sherri Papini says wants him to "tell the truth," as she says she has done.

"It's time to tell the truth. I've done it. I've suffered for it. You watched me burn for it, go to prison, and lose custody of my children and ruin my entire life," she said. "And it's time to come forward and tell the truth to everyone. He knows what happened."

"Sherri Papini Doesn't Exist" is available for pre-order now and will be published on June 26, according to Sherri Papini's website.