Shipbuilding could bring big boost to Bay Area, according to local lawmaker and development plan

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Between a Bay Area lawmaker and a controversial development plan, the shipbuilding industry is in the spotlight.

So many container ships come and go from the Bay Area; the number of them made in China eclipses U.S.-made ones.

Congressman John Garamendi explains.

"For every 500 ships that China builds, the United States builds one merchant vessel," said Congressman Garamendi.

President Donald Trump is calling for an expansion of shipbuilding in the United States, saying in his address to Congress that he wants to offer tax incentives to give the industry a boost.

Congressman Garamendi says it's time to take action.

"Eliminate China's unfair advantage in the shipbuilding industry," said Garamendi.

Garamendi will head to Mare Island on Friday, holding an event to push for his "Ships for America Act" to put the U.S. back in the shipbuilding business.

"The United States has given up its shipbuilding industry. We used to be the biggest ship builders in the world 1950s to early 60s and then we gave it away," said Garamendi.

The billionaire-backed group that's working to build a new city in Solano County filed a ballot initiative Wednesday to take to voters.

The Bay Area Council agrees with a push to revitalize shipbuilding.

"If we want to restore manufacturing and economic power in the U.S., shipbuilding is going to be an important way to do that," said Rufus Jeffris with Bay Area Council.

This comes as a private development consortium California Forever pursues plans for building a massive new shipbuilding and maritime industry hub along the Sacramento Delta in Solano County.

That's a recent addition to its plans for a new city expected to go to the ballot next year.

"So with all the pieces really coming together, at this time for us to make a strong statement that the Bay Area is ready to restore and re-energize its shipbuilding industry," said Jeffris.