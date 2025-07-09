24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Amazon Prime Day beauty and toy deals

KGO logo
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 6:55PM
Amazon Prime Day 2025 with Lori Bergamotto
Amazon Prime Day 2025 with Lori Bergamotto.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

It's time for Deal Drop Days with GMA Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto. For this deal drop, shop some of the summer's hottest deals with Amazon Prime Day up to 52% off below!

Deal Drop Days

52% off
Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask

  • $21.95
  • $46.00
    36% off
    Amazon

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

    • $69.95
    • $109.96
      23% off
      Amazon

      Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Kingdom of Sweet Adventures Board Game

      • $9.99
      • $12.99

        Shop even more deal drops from Deal Drop Day picks below:

        38% off
        Amazon

        Toniebox Audio Player

        • $98.99
        • $159.96
          30% off
          Amazon

          JBL Tune 510BT - Bluetooth headphones

          • $27.95
          • $39.95
            Amazon

            Small Desk Fan,Rechargeable USB Fan Battery Operated

            • $14.99 DEALPRICE=

              * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

              Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
              Live Streams
              ON NOW