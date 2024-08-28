Should artificial turf be banned? Sunnyvale supporters and opponents speak out as city discusses

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- The youth sports community is speaking out against a potential ban on synthetic turf on athletic fields in Sunnyvale.

Supporters of synthetic turf want to make sure their voices are heard.

On Tuesday night, Sunnyvale City Council members considered banning artificial turf on city fields.

Some of the youth sports organizations are questioning - what's the rush on a ban?

Sandra Todd is with Sunnyvale Alliance Soccer Club.

The debate over natural grass versus artificial turf continues in communities in the Bay Area.

"We have so many questions, why was there no outreach to the people who rent these fields who provide services on behalf of the city of Sunnyvale to our residents," Todd said.

Representatives from little league, softball, and rugby organizations sent councilors a joint letter on why they feel synthetic turf fields add positive value.

Fair Oaks is the city's only public park that has synthetic fields.

"The access is so much greater, so you can use an artificial turf field about 3-4 hours as many times as a grass field because it doesn't get damaged," Todd said.

Advocates for artificial turf say it provides accessibility year-round. The city closes its grass fields for athletic use from December 1 to March 1.

Todd would like the city to look at current data on benefits and drawbacks.

"You have to look at what all of the studies say, you have to look at not information from 2019 but information that's from 2022," Todd said.

Cortney Jansen, Co-founder of Community for Natural Play Surfaces is a supporter of a ban.

"Today it was like 95 degrees in Sunnyvale, and I measured a piece of grass outside of the play area and I think that was like 80 degrees, and then I went onto the field and I measured the turf and that was between 130 and 140 degrees," Jansen said.

Jansen would like to see better maintained natural grass fields.

"Let's charge the appropriate rental fees, and let's build a sustainable well-managed grass program, it can be done, other cities have done it, we should do it here," Jansen said.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors decided to postpone a decision on artificial turf. Opponents of a ban in Sunnyvale hope city councilors will take their time as well.

"Santa Clara County just released a great big, long report let our councilors look at that. Let's use the science and let's use current information and let's make a really nuanced discussion," Todd said.

The Supervisors will now vote on the issue in January.