Why you should not wrap gifts before flying, more TSA Thanksgiving and holiday travel rules

Nina Pineda has the latest on how to save the most money when traveling by plane during the holiday season.

Now's the time to book your travel for the holiday season

For any travelers planning to trot through the airport with food or presents this Thanksgiving, the Transportation Security Administration is sharing tips to ensure your holiday meal and gifts make it through security with ease.

Frequent flyers already know the best packing tricks for breezing through airport security, but whether you have PreCheck, Clear or just good timing, nothing derails an efficient process like having an important item confiscated by security agents.

Holiday travelers pass by "Phoebe" the Flamingo at the Tampa International Airport, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

Whether it's a wine opener or liquid over the 3.4 fluid ounces limit, TSA has some helpful pointers below for anyone taking to the skies this holiday season.

Why TSA says don't wrap gifts if you're flying for the holidays

A representative for the agency confirmed to ABC News that gifts should not be wrapped.

Instead, they suggest using gift bags as an alternative, because if the TSA uniformed officer needs to physically inspect the contents of the gift, it's easier to do so when it's unwrapped.

Tips for flying with food, liquids in luggage this holiday season

"When you're traveling with food for your Thanksgiving feast, remember that while solid food is allowed through security checkpoints, food that includes liquids are not, if they're larger than 3.4 ounces," air travel expert Julian Kheel told "GMA." "This includes canned goods that have liquid in them or Thanksgiving staples like cranberry sauce. So make sure to put anything that can't make it through security into your checked bag."

Travelers check in at a Southwest Airlines ticket counter at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Kheel also said that any other liquids or gels -- be it mini bottles of bubbly for toasting or a small jar of homemade jam -- should be easily accessible to "get through security more quickly."

"Have all your liquids already packed in a separate small clear plastic bag inside (a) carry-on," Kheel suggested. That way someone can easily pull out all the items if need be at the checkpoint. "You can even find TSA-approved bags for liquids -- which come with zippers to quickly secure their contents."

If you really don't want to check a bag, but plan on bringing liquids larger than the allotted size, the Points Path founder told "GMA" travelers should plan to "buy a set of TSA-sized travel bottles -- and pour the amount you need for your trip into them instead."

Although wait times can vary by location and day, especially during the peak holiday season between Thanksgiving and New Year, Kheel said "it's not too late to apply for TSA PreCheck, which provides expedited access through (dedicated) airport security lanes."

"With TSA PreCheck, you typically don't need to remove your liquids or electronics from your carry-on or take off your shoes," he said. According to the agency, TSA PreCheck applicants often receive approval notification in 3 to 5 days, "so apply now in order to have access during your Thanksgiving travels," Kheel said.

TSA Thanksgiving food rules and checklist

According to the security agency, this is a list of all the Thanksgiving foods that are permitted to be carried through a TSA checkpoint.

- Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats.

- Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked.

- Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag.

- Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic.

- Mac 'n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination.

- Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens.

- Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi.

- Candy.

- Spices.

The rest of the festive holiday food items below are ones that the TSA says "should be carefully packed with your checked baggage."

- Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.

- Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can.

- Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider.

- Canned fruit or vegetables. It's got liquid in the can, so check them.

- Preserves, jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them.

- Maple syrup.