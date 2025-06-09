Sly Stone, pioneering leader of funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82

Sly Stone, the pioneering leader of the funk band bearing his name, Sly and the Family Stone, has died, according to his family. Stone was 82 years old.
"After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family," his family said in a statement. "While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.