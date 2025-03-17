Bay Area nonprofit SolMateo to host annual kitchen tour in support of mental health: Learn more here

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Mateo County nonprofit is shining a light on mental health support by hosting its annual kitchen tour -- combining a love for design and awareness.

SolMateo is a volunteer-based group that is the largest private donor to mental health and crisis support groups, like StarVista and the Mental Health Association of San Mateo County.

The group's mission is to improve the quality of lives by those affected by mental illness or thoughts of suicide.

Sarah Furrer, SolMateo's Executive Director, sat down with ABC7 News anchor Stephanie Sierra.

"These are stories of people who have reached out...and we were able to restore some dignity to their lives," Furrer told Sierra. "These case managers... figure out what they need to get back on their feet."

TAKE ACTION: Get help with mental health issues

SolMateo's Signature Kitchen Tour will showcase five kitchens across San Mateo and Hillsborough. The event will take place on Friday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can purchase tickets to attend at SolMateo.org. All proceeds go to the Mental Health Association of San Mateo County and the StarVista Crisis Center.

"We provide emergency shelter, housing and suicide prevention -- all of those things together really make it impactful," said Jill Johnson and Jamie Duddy, SolMateo Kitchen Tour Co-Chairs.

"I suffer from depression, and I know how debilitating it can be," said Furrer. "I'm really lucky I have a family that was able to support me. But a lot of people don't. When I heard about the work StarVista is doing and how SolMateo keeps it going, I just had to be a part of it."

Interested in volunteering or donating? Visit here.