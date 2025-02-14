South Bay teacher and coach accused of having sexual relationship with student: police

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay high school teacher and coach was arrested after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, police said.

Police say the suspect was the victim's teacher and coach at Santa Clara High School.

He also worked at several other schools - he is currently employed by Kathleen MacDonald High School in San Jose.

Anyone with information about this case, or similar cases, is asked to contact Detective Riley Frizzell at 408-827-3558 or email police@losgatosca.gov.

The district has not commented.