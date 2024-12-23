South San Francisco Police Department helps family after grandfather's gifts were stolen

A grandfather visiting his family in the Bay Area is full of thanks this holiday season after South San Francisco police replaced stolen gifts.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- The South San Francisco Police Department showed an act of kindness before Christmas after a family's presents were stolen.

James Irwin is visiting the Bay Area from Illinois to spend Christmas with his daughter and grandchildren. He says thieves struck as he was unloading his car.

Two bags filled with gifts for his grandchildren were no longer where he left them.

Irwin reached out to the South San Francisco Police Department in hopes of somehow finding the stolen presents before Christmas.

Police were not able to find the stolen items, but that didn't stop them from doing something to help.

Officers started a fund and were able to buy Irwin's grandchildren all new presents.

"I'm from a very small rural area and to be in a major city like this and have the police officers be so concerned about a little matter like this of my grandchildren's gifts, it just boggled my mind," Irwin said.

Irwin says it was one of the kindest things he's ever witnessed and is full of thanks this holiday season.