Special Counsel Jack Smith formally resigns from Justice Department

WASHINGTON -- Jack Smith, who investigated Donald Trump over allegations of interfering with the 2020 election and unlawfully retaining classified documents after leaving the White House, has formally resigned as special counsel after submitting his final report on the probes to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Smith resigned Friday, according to a court filing that noted his departure in a footnote.

His resignation was widely expected following Trump's reelection in November, as both his cases against the president-elect were dismissed due to a longstanding Department of Justice policy prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting president.

Trump repeatedly vowed he would fire Smith upon taking office and has said Smith should be "thrown out of the country."

Smith, who Garland tapped in November 2022 to lead both probes, charged Trump in June 2023 with 37 counts related to his handling of classified materials, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation's defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.

Two month later, Smith indicted Trump on charges of undertaking a "criminal scheme" to overturn the results of the 2020 election in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

Trump, who has denied all wrongdoing, pleaded not guilty to all charges in both cases and slammed the prosecutions as a political with hunt, before both cases were dismissed in November due to presidential immunity.

The release of Smith's final report on the two cases has been the subject of a court battle over the last week.

