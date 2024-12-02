Local Spotlight: Groundworks teams up with Habitat for Humanity to build playhouses for families

Fairfield's Groundworks, formerly known as Bay Area Underpinning, teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build playhouses for families.

Fairfield's Groundworks, formerly known as Bay Area Underpinning, teamed up with Habitat for Humanity in a nationwide effort to build playhouses for families.

Affiliates across the country will help with the construction of 63 homes.

"So the Playhouse Build is just our partnership with the Habitat for Humanity, their playhouse division, where we get to build a fun little house for a three-year-old and a five-year-old girl just to have in their backyard so they have something to interact with and play with. It's a special time for us because it kind of breaks up the monotony of working on full sized foundations. We get to play ourselves and play with a small foundation for the day," said Groundworks General Manager Andrew Rothenberg.