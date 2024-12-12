Stanley recalls approximately 2.6 million travel mugs due to potential burn hazard

Stanley, the massively popular drinkware brand, has voluntarily recalled approximately 2.6 million Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs due to a potential "burn hazard," according to a release from the company posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website on Thursday.

According to the company, the lid threads on the mug "can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard."

Stanley

Worldwide, Stanley received 91 reports about the faulty products, with 16 coming from the United States, according to Thursday's notice. The detaching lids resulted in 38 burn injuries worldwide, two of which came from the U.S., the announcement stated, adding that 11 of those injuries required medical attention.

The two stainless steel mugs affected by the recall are double-walled and were sold in a variety of colors and sizes, according to the announcement. The products were sold in multiple colors including white, black and green in 12-ounce, 16-ounce and 20-ounce sizing and have a polypropylene lid.

The products were sold at a variety of retailers including Amazon.com, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and Target from June 2016 through December 2024, retailing between $20 and $50, depending on the model.

According to Stanley's official recall website, the recalled Switchback product sold in the 12-ounce size bears the product identification number 20-01437, while the 16-ounce size bears the numbers 20-01436 or 20-02211.

The recalled Trigger Action mug sold in the 12-ounce variety bears the ID numbers 20-02033, 20-02779 or 20-02825, and the 16-ounce size bears the ID numbers 20-02030, 20-02745 or 20-02957. Recalled 20-ounce Trigger Action mugs bear the ID numbers 20-02034 or 20-02746.

ID numbers for the affected products can be located on the bottom of the mugs.

The recall announcement on the CPSC website also notes that the Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the impacted mugs.

Customers in possession of the affected products should discontinue use and can contact Stanley for a replacement lid through its recall website, the company states.

"We ask all our customers currently in possession of the Switchback or Trigger Action travel mugs to immediately stop use of these products and complete a registration for a free replacement lid," the website reads.

In a statement to ABC News on Thursday, a Stanley spokesperson said the recall was being carried out in cooperation with the CPSC.

"We have addressed the issue and are offering a free replacement lid to work with the existing product," the spokesperson added. "At Stanley 1913, we are committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life."

"Good Morning America" reached out to Target, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and Amazon for comment on the recall but did not immediately receive responses.