All the ways to celebrate May the 4th at Disney Parks

"May the Fourth be with you." Disney Parks celebrate Star Wars Day with a galaxy of surprises.

As the unofficial Star Wars holiday, May the 4th approaches, Star Wars fans have plenty of ways to celebrate at Disney Parks.

Now through May 11th, "Season of the Force" is underway at Disneyland Park, featuring a new nightly projection show, "Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga" and "Fire of the Rising Moons," which presents Disneyland's famous fireworks with a Star Wars twist. There's also special merchandise and food items in honor of the big day.

On The Red Carpet recently tagged along with the young actors of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (which is streaming on Disney+) as they sipped blue milk, built droids and took flight on the "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run" at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.

Walt Disney World features favorite Star Wars attractions like Galaxy's Edge and Star Tours - The Adventures Continue. And that's where stars like Jason Sudeikis, Roger Federer and Iain Armitage lived out their own Star Wars dreams.

The Star Wars fun can be found worldwide. There's a Star Tours experience at Disneyland Paris and Hyperspace Mountain can be found in both Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.

The Disney Cruise Line also features a Star Wars Cargo Bay, showing off lots of creatures from across the galaxy.

"BDX" droids were recently seen roaming around Disneyland. They'll be making appearances at other parks and will be featured in the "The Mandalorian and Grogu," which will hit theaters in 2026.

Mando and Grogu will also be having some fun at Disney Parks in the near future.

"We're really excited to be rolling out a brand new mission for Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run. Its gonna feature Mando and Grogu. It's gonna come out the same day as the film. And its an incredible way for fans to not just see some of their favorite characters but actually get to go on a bounty hunting mission right along side them," said Asa Kalama, Executive Creative and Interactive Experiences.

"We really get to expand the Star Wars galaxy, not just sort of live out our fantasies and our childhood dreams, but kind of create new childhood dreams," added Michael Serna, Executive Creative Director, Disney Live Entertainment.

On The Red Carpet heads across the pond to Tokyo, Japan to celebrate the galaxy beloved around the world. From "The Mandalorian" to "Andor" to "Ahsoka" and beyond, "On The Red Carpet Celebrates Star Wars" airs this weekend on ABC. Check your local listings for air date and time.

